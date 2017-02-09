Shoes & Boots Program
Warren Fraternal Order of Eagles completed the Shoes & Boots Program, collecting $5,422 for 320 pairs of shoes and boots distributed to Warren County school children in need. From left, in front, are Braedyn Knupp, Isabella Knupp, and Shona Knupp and, in back, Matt Menard and Robin Anderson with Warren County School District, and Dudley Wineriter, Willis Dexter, Dan Leasure, and Tim Fields with Eagles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|6 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Jane Guthrie
|Feb 6
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Feb 6
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC