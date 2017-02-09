Warren Fraternal Order of Eagles completed the Shoes & Boots Program, collecting $5,422 for 320 pairs of shoes and boots distributed to Warren County school children in need. From left, in front, are Braedyn Knupp, Isabella Knupp, and Shona Knupp and, in back, Matt Menard and Robin Anderson with Warren County School District, and Dudley Wineriter, Willis Dexter, Dan Leasure, and Tim Fields with Eagles.

