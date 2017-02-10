Salmon East Project decision notice s...

Salmon East Project decision notice signed by ANF Marienville District

The Allegheny National Forest's Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon has signed a decision notice for the Salmon East Project. The 13,038-acre project located in Forest County will accomplish several goals, including: Harvesting approximately 2,100 acres of timber to provide quality timber products that contribute to the local and regional economy.

