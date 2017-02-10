Salmon East Project decision notice signed by ANF Marienville District
The Allegheny National Forest's Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon has signed a decision notice for the Salmon East Project. The 13,038-acre project located in Forest County will accomplish several goals, including: Harvesting approximately 2,100 acres of timber to provide quality timber products that contribute to the local and regional economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Meier
|15 hr
|nicole
|1
|Municipalities with PT police may not be charge...
|Sat
|stop the madness
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Bigpapa
|3
|Trevor Watson
|Fri
|Bigpapa
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Fri
|Bigpapa
|3
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|Feb 9
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 8
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC