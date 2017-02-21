Sally Wertz
Sally A. Wertz, 75, of Youngsville, passed away Mondayevening, February 20, 2017 in Oil City, PA after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 11, 1942 in Youngsville, PA, adaughter to the late Lawrence A. and Lila Wertz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|Feb 17
|FACT
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC