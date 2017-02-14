Ross Love
Ross C. Love, 67, a resident of Warren Manor and formerly of Sutton Road, Pittsfield, PA, died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Warren Manor. Born February 11, 1950 in Erie, he was the son of the late Frank M. and Charlotte Weigel Love.
