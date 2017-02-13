Robert H. Jackson's birthday

He was born in the same room as his father, William Eldred Jackson, on the settlement established by his great-grandfather, Elijah, in 1797. While Jackson's mother, Angelina H. Jackson, was in labor at the farmhouse, William hitched the team and ventured into the snowstorm to bring back a relative to attend his wife and then the local doctor, according to the Jackson Center's John Q. Barrett.

