Robert H. Jackson gets referenced by Trump Supreme Court selection
People tuning in to President Donald Trump's announcement of his selection of Judge Neil M. Gorsuch to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court probably didn't even catch. But Gorsuch paid homage to one of the region's most famous sons during his brief remarks on Tuesday night at the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Fri
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC