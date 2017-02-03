Richard Cook
Our beloved father, Richard J. Cook, born May 16, 1928, son of the late Clarence and Florence Cook, of Oil City passed away January 31, 2017, in Butler, PA. Richard was a brilliant man who started with nothing except his wits and built a success-ful career in the oil business in PA.
