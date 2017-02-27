Reduced bail is denied Friday for accused arsonist
A request for reduced bail in the case of Warren man who pled guilty to burning down his Morrison St. home was denied on Friday. Robert D. L. Clever II, 35, of 315 Morrison St., pled guilty in January to charges of causing or risking a catastrophe and arson - intent to collect insurance - both felonies.
