PATHS opens news possibilities with Twiggle the Turtle
Times Observer photo by Stacey Gross Bentley Sherry gets compliments from his classmates as Matt Menard explains why we give compliments. Part of the PATHS curriculum, a social and emotional component designed to integrate with classrooms from the preschool to grade 5 level, Twiggle teaches students how to Matt Menard, kindergarten through second grade counselor at WAEC, purchased the program after seeing it demonstrated at Warren County's Head Start program.
