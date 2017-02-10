Our Opinion: Not so fast

Our Opinion: Not so fast

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

An independent federal election commission intended to help states with their voting systems should be eliminated, members of a House of Representatives committee voted this week. Created after the 2000 presidential election raised questions about fairness and honesty, the Election Assistance Commission is supposed to help states improve voting technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) 4 hr Bigpapa 3
Trevor Watson 7 hr Bigpapa 1
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone 7 hr Bigpapa 3
News Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ... Thu Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Feb 8 Curious 1
News Jane Guthrie Feb 6 Josh Carpenter 1
News Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli... Feb 6 stop the madness 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC