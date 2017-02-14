On The Record
DUI. City of Warren Police charged Jennifer Mandeville, 35, of Russell with two counts of DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle, and period for requiring head lamps after a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 28. Underage. City of Warren Police cited two boys, one 14 years old, the other 15, with underage drinking on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after they were reportedly found in possession of alcohol while at school.
