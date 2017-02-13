obit-mundt

Mary M. Mundt, age 61, of Warren, PA., died Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017 at Warren Manor Nursing Home after a courageous battle with cancer with her friends and family at her side. She was born June 25, 1955 in Warren, PA., to the late James M. and Anne Yarzabek Mundt, Sr. Mary was a lifelong Warren area resident and a graduate of Warren Area High School, Class of 1973.

