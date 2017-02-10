obit-blackmore

obit-blackmore

Gay Blackmore, 79, of Mt Lebanon and Ludlow, PA passed away peacefully on February 7. She was born on April 17, 1937, in Youngsville, PA to the late Rex and Lovena Simpson. She will finally be with the love of her life, Art Blackmore, who passed away in 1992.

