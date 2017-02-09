Narcan called - really important medicine' by Warren doctor

One of many members of the Forest Warren Human Services Treatment Committee, Dr. Tootell specializes in addiction and family medicine. While he said that Narcan - a brand name of the drug Naloxone, used to reverse opioid overdose - is a "great idea for family members or friends" whose loved ones deal with addiction issues, it's often hard to get families on board with being proactive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.