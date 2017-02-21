Missing Warren teen found
Allison Nicole Pavlock, 17, of Warren, was returned to the state police barracks in Starbrick Tuesday night, according to state police. The teenager had been declared missing late Tuesday evening at around 4:21 p.m. According to the original police report, Pavlock left her residence in Glade Township around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was believed to be traveling to Arkansas, accompanied by Marry Delp and Bridget Powers.
