Missing Warren teen found

Missing Warren teen found

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Allison Nicole Pavlock, 17, of Warren, was returned to the state police barracks in Starbrick Tuesday night, according to state police. The teenager had been declared missing late Tuesday evening at around 4:21 p.m. According to the original police report, Pavlock left her residence in Glade Township around 9 a.m. Tuesday and was believed to be traveling to Arkansas, accompanied by Marry Delp and Bridget Powers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John weber Feb 17 FACT 3
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC