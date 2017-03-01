Meabon charged with aggravated assault
Denny Patrick Meabon, 39, 17 W. Third Ave., was charged by City of Warren Police on Tuesday with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with District Justice Glenn Carlson's office, City of Warren police responded to 13 Schantz Street on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene two minutes later and police met with the victim, a known female, who confirmed to police that she was involved in a domestic dispute with Meabon.
