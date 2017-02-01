Lowe's appeals property tax assessment for 2017
The retail home improvement giant would like to see a reduction of assessment and corresponding drop in property taxes at 2625 Market St., Conewango Township. In the filing to the Warren County Court of Common Pleas, attorneys Blakely and Blakely said "uncontradicted evidence" was presented to the Warren County Board of Assessment Appeals at an Oct. 10 meeting, that showed the property's market value was $4,420,000.
