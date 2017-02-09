Louis Rizzardi
A Mass of Christian Burial for Louis F. Rizzardi, 92, of Warren, PA, who died on February 4, 2017, was celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at St. Joseph R. C. Church, Warren, PA, with Fr. Richard J. Toohey, Pastor, officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|9 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Jane Guthrie
|Feb 6
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Feb 6
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC