Louis Gerald Slater
His is survived by his wife Elizabeth; brother John Slater; sister Kathy Davis; children Thomas Slater; David Slater, Christine Romano; and Louis Slater; stepdaughters Linnea Johnson and Kristina Johnson; grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Friday March 3, at 10 a.m. At St. John Vianney Church in Sedona, AZ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John weber
|Feb 17
|FACT
|3
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC