Leonard Jedrek
Leonard D. Jedrek, 63, of Warren, PA., died Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2017 at Warren General Hospital Emergency Room after an extended illness. He was born April 17, 1953 in New York Mills, N.Y. to the late John and Mary Ozog Jedrek.
