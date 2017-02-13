Larry Wolfgang
Larry James Wolfgang, 70, of Youngsville, died after a brief illness at 11:30 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Warren General Hospital in Warren, surrounded by his family. Beside spending time with his family, his favorite things to do were hunting, fishing and just being outdoors with the fresh air in his face.
