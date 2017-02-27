Lady Lions go 2-0 in Meadville to fin...

Lady Lions go 2-0 in Meadville to finish season on a high note

After winning the New Penn Christian Conference Tournament in Erie last weekend, the WCCS Lady Lions hit the road again to pick up a pair of wins at the Winter Thunder Invitational hosted by Calvary Baptist Academy. "It's always exciting to get invited to tournaments, and it's pretty cool to see how you stack up against other teams from regions you're not familiar with," "It's hard to gameplan against teams you lack intelligence on, so for the first game we just wanted to play our game and set the tempo."

