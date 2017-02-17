Lady Knights exit with loss to Rocky Grove

The Lady Orioles made only six shots from the field in their 32-25 win over Eisenhower in the first round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs, but converted 20-of-30 free throws including 12-of-14 in the fourth quarter. Taylor Dziekciaz led the way with a game-high 18 points, 12 of which came from the foul line.

