Lady Eagles scrap in setback to Region 3 leader Cochranton

The Lady Eagles didn't pull off the upset of first-place Cochranton on Thursday, but they didn't let the Region 3 leaders walk away with an easy win either. Youngsville led after the first quarter before Cochranton pulled ahead and went on to win by a final score of 43-24.

