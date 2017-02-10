Lady Eagles scrap in setback to Region 3 leader Cochranton
The Lady Eagles didn't pull off the upset of first-place Cochranton on Thursday, but they didn't let the Region 3 leaders walk away with an easy win either. Youngsville led after the first quarter before Cochranton pulled ahead and went on to win by a final score of 43-24.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Bigpapa
|3
|Trevor Watson
|4 hr
|Bigpapa
|1
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|4 hr
|Bigpapa
|3
|Former commissioner's property deemed blighted ...
|Thu
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Feb 8
|Curious
|1
|Jane Guthrie
|Feb 6
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|Feb 6
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC