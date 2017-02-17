Lady Dragons honor teachers
On Wednesday, the Warren girls basketball team got the opportunity to honor a pair of their teachers fighting breast cancer. The Lady Dragons donated $260 in honor of their teachers - Mrs. Morrison and Mrs. Blum.
