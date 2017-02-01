Knights rally for thrilling win over North East, 39-38

Eisenhower's Alex Barnett, shown wrestling against Iroquois' Joe Galvin in last week's dual, helped the Knights win Tuesday's match against North East with a pinfall victory in the final bout of the night. With his team trailing by five in Tuesday's Region 3 dual against North East, Eisenhower's Alex Barnett came up big with a first-period pinfall in the final match of the night to give the Knights a 39-38 team victory.

