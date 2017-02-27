Kasaback announces bid for district judge
John M. Kasaback of Sheffield has announced his candidacy for Magisterial District Judge 37-2-01, covering the City of Warren, Sheffield Township and Cherry Grove Township. Kasaback is a native of Sheffield, graduating from Sheffield High School in 1978.
