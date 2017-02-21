Judith M. Graham
Judith M. Graham, 72, formerly of Clarendon Heights, PA, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 11:50 p.m. She was born August 30, 1944, in Warren, PA, a daughter of the late Basil A. and Marian E. Wolfe Manchester. She was a lifelong resident of Clarendon Heights, PA until she moved to Erie, PA in 2015.
