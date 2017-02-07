Johnsonburg squeaks by Sheffield

In a game that featured two teams trading jabs for 32 minutes, it was ultimately Johnsonburg that landed the final punch in a highly-entertaining 50-44 win over Sheffield at Ralph S. Santo Gymnasium on Tuesday. Four Roger Dunham 3-pointers in the third quarter drew Sheffield to within one, 42-41, but the Wolverines went cold, getting outscored 8-3 in the fourth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.