Jane Guthrie

Jane L, Guthrie, 72, of 9 Morrison Street, Warren, PA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, February 3, 2017. Jane was born September 25, 1944 in Warren, PA, the daughter of the late John J. and Luella C. Zurcher.

Josh Carpenter

Warren, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
R.I.P Jane.
