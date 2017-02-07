IU5 executive director dies

Dr. Frederick Johnson, executive director of the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, passed away on Saturday at the age of 69, according to a statement from the IU. Johnson, who had planned to retire on June 30, "helped facilitate many positive innovations and will be missed by the staff at the Intermediate Unit as well as by the 17 school districts that the Intermediate Unit serves," the statement states.

