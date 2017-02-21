Ike's Jaquay, Head, Youngville's Lehman advance to regionals
It's on to the Northwest Regional for Eisenhower's Logan Jaquay and Spencer Head, as well as Youngsville's Nathan Lehman. Jaquay and Head both won their fifth place matches at the District 10 Class 2A championships on Saturday at Sharon High School, while Lehman finished sixth at 126 to advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path
|15 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|John weber
|Fri
|Slow Poke
|4
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 14
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|Tanker Rollover
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|1
|I'm sorry'
|Feb 14
|stop the madness
|2
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|4
|Jiggers
|Feb 13
|TIMMAAAY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC