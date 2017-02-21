Ike's Jaquay, Head, Youngville's Lehm...

Ike's Jaquay, Head, Youngville's Lehman advance to regionals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

It's on to the Northwest Regional for Eisenhower's Logan Jaquay and Spencer Head, as well as Youngsville's Nathan Lehman. Jaquay and Head both won their fifth place matches at the District 10 Class 2A championships on Saturday at Sharon High School, while Lehman finished sixth at 126 to advance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Path 15 hr Rustbeltretard 2
John weber Fri Slow Poke 4
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Feb 14 Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC