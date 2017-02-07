Human Services continues education ef...

Human Services continues education efforts with Narcan

9 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The Advisory Board of Forest-Warren Human Services continued the discussion on the medicine Narcan at its Tuesday afternoon meeting. Forest-Warren Human Services SCA Director Betsy Miller said that the trainings set up for Forest County to train community members on the use of Naloxone - the drug to reverse the effects of opioid and heroin overdoses - were not well attended.

