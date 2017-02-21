Huffman announces candidacy for Schoo...

Huffman announces candidacy for School Board - " Region 1

Huffman is officially announcing her candidacy for Warren County School Board - Region 1. Elizabeth is a 1992 graduate of Warren Area High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Masters in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management and Leadership, both from Methodist University.

