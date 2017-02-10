Henry Peters
Born December 17, 1945 in Brookville, he was the youngest of five children born to Emogene Cox Peters Fiscus and Ray Wilmer Peters. He was a 1963 graduate of East Forest High School where he was active in softball, basketball, and baseball and was a member of the Marienville East Forest Marching Band.
