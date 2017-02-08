Help available for conservation projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service is accepting applications for its Sustaining Pennsylvania's Oak Ecosystems through Partnership in Forest Management program. Non-industrial forest land owners in north-central Pennsylvania, including Warren and 14 other counties, may apply for financial assistance for "conservation practices that enhance forest ecosystems."
