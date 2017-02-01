Helen Scalise
Helen L. Kane Scalise, 85, of Pleasant Twp., Warren, PA., died Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2017 at Warren General Hospital. She was employed as branch manager with the former National City Bank, working at the East Side branch, retiring in 1997 after 25 years employment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
|City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance
|Jan 17
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC