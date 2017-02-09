Grants available to discourage, reduce underage drinking
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is currently accepting applications from schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and for-profit institutions for two-year grants aimed at reducing underage and dangerous drinking. These grants are intended to fund programs that focus on strategies to discourage and reduce both underage and dangerous drinking.
