Gladys Lindvay
Gladys M. Lindvay, 85, of Warren, PA, died Friday morning, February 24, 2017 at Cambridge Warren following a lengthy/brief illness. Born on November 10, 1931 in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Carl and Alphonsine Bach Anderson.
