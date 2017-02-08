George Manning
George W. Manning, a resident of Ormond Beach Florida, born June 6, 1941 died Tuesday January 31, 2017 at the age of 75. He was a former employee of GTE Sylvania and moved to Florida in 1975. He served in the US Army, was Honorably Discharged and was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1590 and the American Legion both in Daytona Beach Florida.
