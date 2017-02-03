Game Commission moving target toward semi-automatic weapons
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners took a step toward implementing semi-automatic rifles and gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2017-18 license year on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Game Commission gave unanimous preliminary approval to regulatory changes that would permit the use of semiautomatic rifles and shotguns while hunting big game, small game and furbearers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|1 hr
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
|Northwest bank girls
|Jan 18
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC