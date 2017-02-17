Game Commission delivers annual report to legislature

Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director R. Matthew Hough recently presented the agency's annual report to the General Assembly, and delivered testimony before the House Game and Fisheries Committee. To view a copy of the agency's annual report, please visit the Game Commission's website, www.pgc.pa.gov, put your cursor on "Good morning Chairman Gillespie, Chairman Barbin, and members of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, and thank you for this opportunity to present the Pennsylvania Game Commission's 2016 Annual Report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.