C. Frank Christy, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the place of his birth, the Christy Family Farm in North Washington, PA, surrounded by loving family and favorite dog. Frank served in the Third Infantry Regiment in the European Theater of Operations during the latter stages of WWII and the subsequent Allied Occupation of Germany.

