Former commissioner's property deemed blighted a second time
There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from 9 hrs ago, titled Former commissioner's property deemed blighted a second time.
Concerns regarding the property include windows that are missing on both the house and the garage which make the structures, Glotz said, "easily accessible to the outside to any individuals or vermin an so forth." Glotz said that the borough notified John Bortz, former commissioner, who did not attend a subsequent borough council meeting.
#1 19 hrs ago
What,you mean Bortz did not reply to the volunteer Paul Pascuzzis letter.Why should he Paul Pascuzzi is a volunteer ,he has no business sending letters to anyone.The whole blighted review board has no authority whatsoever.Pascuzzi acts like he is a official working for the county,he does not get anything for his intrusions into peoples lifes. Go away pascuzzi .These properties will be handled in time without your intrussions.The lawsuits being written now will put you and your volunteers exactly where you deserve to be.
