Foot soldiers

Foot soldiers

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Times Observer

That's the number of people who marched on Washington according to a New York Times article dated Jan. 22, which cited the estimates of Marcel Altenb That 470,000 person group was not only women, but families, including men and women, boys and girls, of all ages. The number of issues represented at the march were as varied as the people who brought them to the foot of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Johnson (Jan '13) Jan 29 Noodle 33
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) Jan 26 NoFucksGiven 6
News Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16) Jan 26 Les 3
Looking for love Jan 20 Millo 1
News Don't apply Jan 19 stop the madness 1
Northwest bank girls Jan 18 Unknown 1
News City council opposition to sidewalk ordinance Jan 17 stop the madness 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,461,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC