Foot soldiers

That's the number of people who marched on Washington according to a New York Times article dated Jan. 22, which cited the estimates of Marcel Altenb That 470,000 person group was not only women, but families, including men and women, boys and girls, of all ages. The number of issues represented at the march were as varied as the people who brought them to the foot of the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

