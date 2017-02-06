Fee on deeds, mortgages would help de...

Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish blighted property

State legislation that became effective last month has given counties the option to add a fee to mortgages and deed transfers for the purpose of raising funds to demolish blighted property. Act 152 states that "the recorder of deeds to charge and collect a fee not to exceed $15 for each deed and mortgage recorded.

stop the madness

Clearfield, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
This is a bad idea. They are asking county home sales to fund city RDA demolitions. They have no business taking the property in the first place. Paul Pascuzzii and his cronies get the ball rolling,volunteers should not have any say in local govt.This is not going to fix a problem ,it will create them.The city has problems they can not fix,looking for new sources of revenue at every turn.Not the way to fix Warrens problems.Hildebrand is a paid city manager without a clue ,asking the public for input.Hopefully the meeting at the library will expose him as useless . Paul Pascuzzi and his volunteers should be stopped.You want a blighted review you do it within the local gov,t.This should fall under planing and zoning.Grow a pair glotz you have all the security in the court house.Afraid you could be opening up the city to a few law suits.
