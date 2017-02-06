Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish blighted property
There are 1 comment on the Times Observer story from 10 hrs ago, titled Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish blighted property. In it, Times Observer reports that:
State legislation that became effective last month has given counties the option to add a fee to mortgages and deed transfers for the purpose of raising funds to demolish blighted property. Act 152 states that "the recorder of deeds to charge and collect a fee not to exceed $15 for each deed and mortgage recorded.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Times Observer.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
This is a bad idea. They are asking county home sales to fund city RDA demolitions. They have no business taking the property in the first place. Paul Pascuzzii and his cronies get the ball rolling,volunteers should not have any say in local govt.This is not going to fix a problem ,it will create them.The city has problems they can not fix,looking for new sources of revenue at every turn.Not the way to fix Warrens problems.Hildebrand is a paid city manager without a clue ,asking the public for input.Hopefully the meeting at the library will expose him as useless . Paul Pascuzzi and his volunteers should be stopped.You want a blighted review you do it within the local gov,t.This should fall under planing and zoning.Grow a pair glotz you have all the security in the court house.Afraid you could be opening up the city to a few law suits.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Guthrie
|11 hr
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Feb 3
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC