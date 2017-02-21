Fankhouser captures District 10 title...

Fankhouser captures District 10 title at 120; 10 Dragons move on to Northwest Regional

Fankhouser left McDowell Intermediate High School with a District 10 Class 3A Championship at 120 pounds and nine other Dragons kept their seasons alive with top four finishes to qualify for next weekend's Northwest Region Tournament in Altoona. Fankhouser was one of three Warren wrestlers to appear in the championship finals along with fellow seniors Jake Engstrom at 138 and Nick DeSimone at 160, and the Dragons went on to finish third in the team standings behind Cathedral Prep and General McLane.

