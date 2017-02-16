Entrelac knitting technique detailed by Fiber Artists
Photo submitted to Times Observer Pictured here are Phyllis O'Neill, who presented a program on the Entrelac knitting technique to the Warren County Fiber Artists, and Shirley Richards, who presented the afghan she made to the club to be used for charity. The Warren County Fiber Artists met at the Warren Public Library on Feb. 7. The club welcomed Shirley Richards, who presented to the club an afghan that she has been working on for the past few months, to use for charity.
