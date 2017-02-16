Entrelac knitting technique detailed ...

Entrelac knitting technique detailed by Fiber Artists

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Times Observer

Photo submitted to Times Observer Pictured here are Phyllis O'Neill, who presented a program on the Entrelac knitting technique to the Warren County Fiber Artists, and Shirley Richards, who presented the afghan she made to the club to be used for charity. The Warren County Fiber Artists met at the Warren Public Library on Feb. 7. The club welcomed Shirley Richards, who presented to the club an afghan that she has been working on for the past few months, to use for charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Tue Rustbeltretard 2
News Tanker Rollover Feb 14 stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' Feb 14 stop the madness 2
Jasmine Lindgren Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
Jiggers Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
John weber Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 2
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Feb 13 TIMMAAAY 4
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC