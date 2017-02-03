Eisenhower falls to Kane
Andrew Bucheit scored a game-high 20 points and Chad Greville added 13 to help lift Kane to a 50-41 win over Eisenhower on Saturday afternoon. Eisenhower led 32-31 heading into the fourth quarter before going cold from the field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Guthrie
|25 min
|Josh Carpenter
|1
|Fee on deeds, mortgages would help demolish bli...
|7 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Fri
|Rustbeltretard
|1
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC