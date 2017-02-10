DuBois man killed in landfill death

DuBois man killed in landfill death

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

According to Pennsylvania State Police, William L. Pierce, 49, of DuBois, had been operating a wheeled trash compactor at the Greentree Landfill, owned by Advanced Disposal Inc., at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, when "a large portion of the landfill collapsed down an incline, burying multiple pieces of heavy machinery and endangering five company employees."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unlock their doors' 7 hr stop the madness 1
News I'm sorry' 7 hr stop the madness 1
News Charles Meier Sun nicole 1
News Municipalities with PT police may not be charge... Sat stop the madness 1
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) Fri Bigpapa 3
Trevor Watson Fri Bigpapa 1
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Fri Bigpapa 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC