DuBois man killed in landfill death

According to Pennsylvania State Police, William L. Pierce, 49, of DuBois, had been operating a wheeled trash compactor at the Greentree Landfill, owned by Advanced Disposal Inc., at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, when "a large portion of the landfill collapsed down an incline, burying multiple pieces of heavy machinery and endangering five company employees."

